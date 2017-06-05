DOT pays off damages owed to New Mexico man

GLENWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation made good on a debt they owed a New Mexico man.

Darrel Allred sued the DOT after he says they failed to keep a channel beneath Whitewater Bridge clear.

The court ordered the DOT to clear out the channel. The work was started, but wasn’t finished before flood waters moved through the area.

A court awarded Allred close to $450,000 for damages to his property, but he never saw a penny of it.

He filed documents asking authorities to collect DOT equipment, like trucks and plows, to be auctioned off so he can get his money.

But on Friday, the DOT delivered the full amount to Allred.

He and his attorney have since retracted the request for deputies to seize the property.