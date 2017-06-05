City councilors to consider compromise budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors will consider the compromise city budget Monday night.

Mayor Berry vetoed the budget passed by the city council last week. He didn’t approve of taking two and half million from the risk management fund which pays for lawsuits against the city or for enacting a hiring freeze to pay for one-time programs and projects.

The new budget draws from other areas including some small price hikes. Like a $1 increase for admission to the zoo and aquarium. The mayor says these hikes could generate up to $2 million in revenue for the city.

The mayor and city councilors Pat Davis and Brad Winter worked on the compromise together. Councilors could vote on the new, revised version within two weeks.