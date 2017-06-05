BCSO: Deputy involved in fatal Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy is currently under investigation after a fatal crash.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy was on duty early Sunday morning in the area of Coors Blvd SW and Gun Club SW. Details about the crash are limited but BCSO says a pedestrian was involved.

BCSO says the deputy is currently on administrative leave.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about the crash. We will provide updates as they become available.