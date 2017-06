ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says its Air Unit is helping in a search and rescue call out of Sandoval County.

BCSO says five people are stranded, and one of them had a heart attack. The sheriff’s office says the others may also be suffering from dehydration.

BCSO is helping fire and rescue in locating the stranded subjects and shuttling personnel.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more and will provide updates.