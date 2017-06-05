APD confirms reinstatement of officer involved in James Boyd shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released a statement Monday night confirming that Officer Dominic Perez, who was involved in the shooting of homeless camper James Boyd, has been reinstated with APD.

APD released the following statement:

Officer Dominic Perez has been reinstated with the Albuquerque Police Department and is currently on administrative assignment with the Tactical Unit. As part of the agreement, Ofc. Perez will not respond to calls with the unit or provide any type of patrol services for one year. He must also complete all of the Department’s new training related to our Settlement Agreement, along with State required training, and pass a psychological exam. The agreement also calls for him to receive $143,159.07 in back wages (which includes the City’s cost of benefits associated with the wages).

Dominic Perez, along with former officer Keith Sandy, were facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing Boyd. From the beginning, their attorneys claimed they were protecting a fellow K-9 officer who got too close to Boyd and his two pocket knives.

In the officers’ October 2016 trial, the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. New District Attorney Raul Torrez then decided to have district attorneys across the state do their own independent review of the case.

Following that review, DA Raul Torrez announced in February that Perez and Sandy would not face a retrial for the deadly shooting.

APD said Monday that Perez was reinstated with the department as of May 30.

No further details were released.

KRQE News 13 is working to learn more and will have details at 10 p.m.