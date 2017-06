ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrea “Mo” Howard was named New Mexico Gatorade Softball Player of the year on Monday. The senior from La Cueva High School led her 29-0 team to the Class 6A state championship this past season. Howard also compiled a .598 batting average with 10 home runs and 48 RBI’s.

Howard signed her national letter of intent this past year to play at UNM next year. Howard played phenomenal on the diamond, but also excelled in the classroom as she maintained a 4.25 GPA.