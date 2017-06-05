Albuquerque police ID suspect who died after being Tased

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who died last week after he was Tased.

Officers were called Friday to Cottonwood Mall about a man armed with a screwdriver breaking into cash registers.

APD says that man, 45-year-old Raul Gallegos, then took off. An officer chased him, then Tased him after APD says Gallegos threatened the officer.

Police say Gallegos suffered a medical episode and died.

Officers had been looking for Gallegos since March, when they say he used a screwdriver to pry open the cash registers at the Winrock Dillards and made off with $1,500.

Police believe he was connected to similar thefts at stores around the city.

