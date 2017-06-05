Albuquerque police host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ community event

Albuquerque police hold 'Coffee with a Cop' event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People on the westside spent the morning having coffee with a cop.

The Albuquerque Police Department hosted the event at the Starbucks on Alameda and Corrales to take questions and listen to concerns from the community.

One person KRQE News 13 spoke with said he went to ask about community policing and was pleased with the meeting.

“Whether it’s down to your mailbox getting broken into, whether it’s your next door neighbors getting burglarized, these guys are for us and they are going to help,” Albuquerque resident Lamont Davis said.

APD hosts “Coffee with a Cop” at different locations around the city about every three months.

