Albuquerque drivers caught on camera ignoring ‘road closed’ signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s supposed to be common sense, when you see a “road closed” sign, it typically means don’t drive on that road. However, some drivers were caught blowing right past those signs.

It’s a stretch of road that typically sees a lot of cars driving though, but for the past few weeks Tower Road near Coors has been closed for construction work.

Even with “road closed” signs propped up, it hasn’t stopped some drivers from bypassing the signs all together.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught some drivers driving through the signs, only to realize they couldn’t go anywhere and eventually, they’re forced to make a u-turn.

“There are large deep holes on the other side here, so the road closed signs are just to let people know you can’t come through here. This is normally a through street,” said Larry Gallegos with Bernallilo County.

Behind the signs there is a large ditch that is being worked on as a utility improvement project with the county.

Gallegos said residents living on one side of the project have the right to drive through the signs because it’s the only way in and out of their home.

However, ignoring the signs all together is something Gallegos said could be dangerous.

“It’s all about the safety of the people and of the workers. If you have people blowing through, you could hit a worker,” he said.

Nearby business owners said they see people ignoring the signs everyday and that there needs to be more than just signs to stop them.

“Especially in the morning when everybody is in a hurry, you know I don’t think it’s safe,” said Juan Hernandez, the owner of Moni’s Cafe.

“The solution is put a police car there, and give them a ticket,” said Mauricio Cervantes, the owner of Maurel Boutique.

While Gallegos said having an officer presence isn’t always a possibility, they just hope people will take the time to follow the signs.

“We’ve got multiple projects going on all over the county, we just don’t have that kind of excess personnel. That’s why you put up a big sign like this hoping people will see it and realize they can’t go this way,” he said.

The project started at the end of May and is expected to be finished in September.

The county has a detour map for people who frequently drive in that area.