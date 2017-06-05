1 killed after crash pedestrian-involved crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian has died after a crash Monday morning.

It happened near 4th Street and El Pueblo NW.

BCSO says when deputies arrived they located an unconscious man lying on the ground. The man was transported to UNM Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The man’s identity has not been released.

The incident is currently under investigation. BCSO says the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the crash and is being questioned.

Further information has not been released.