Duke City Gladiators clinch 1st ever playoff berth on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Duke City Gladiators took on The Dodge City Law on Saturday night. It was their regular season finale, but also a game with a lot on the line. A win gives Duke City a spot in the playoffs, and a loss ends their 2017 campaign.

The Gladiators would handle the pressure though, and take their season to the next level. They are playoff bound after a 43-22 victory.

Duke City makes franchise history as they clinched their first ever playoff berth. The Gladiators (7-5) are the 4th seed in the post season tournament, and will face the Amarillo Venom (9-3) on the road next weekend with date and time TBD.