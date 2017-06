ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Depart has confirmed that a pilot has crashed a small plane a few miles from Double Eagle Airport.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office air unit flew over the area about 10 miles southwest of the airport and located the aircraft and pilot, who did not have any injuries.

