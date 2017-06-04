Paul Weir’s Summer Basketball Camps start on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- New Lobo Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir is ready to start up his summer basketball camp programs. The 1st year Lobo head man will have his 1st of 3 summer camps starting up on Monday the 5th.

Camps are going on throughout June and aspiring ballers will get a chance to hear from guest speakers, play ball with real life lobos, and of course get some UNM Swag. To find out more info on pricing and camp details, go to this LINK. http://www.camppros.com/register/preview.aspx?OrgId=61