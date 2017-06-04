New Mexico woman sentenced for stealing crime funds

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say a former bank employee accused of stealing Crime Stoppers funds was sentenced prison time.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports 53-year-old Judy Ratliff was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday, but the court decided to suspended eight and a half years of her sentence. Instead Ratliff will be held at Otero County Detention Center for six months. During the day, she will be able allowed to work at her three jobs to pay back $17,140 in restitution.

Ratliff’s prison sentence begins July 3.

Ratliff will be placed on supervised probation for five years after she is released. She’s also required to pay $25,000 worth of fines.

Her attorney says she is sorry for her actions.