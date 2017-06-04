New Mexico Rep. Lujan Grisham visits deported military veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham was one of seven members of Congress to visit deported military veterans this weekend.

The group spoke with vets living at a support home in Tijuana, which houses non-citizens who served in the U.S. Military. They were honorably discharged, but then deported to Mexico because they committed felonies.

“Yes, they made some mistakes and they paid for those mistakes, but they should only pay once,” said Rep. Juan Vargas, D-California.

“How can this country turn its back on anyone who was honorably discharged from the military branch of service?” asked Rep. Lujan Grisham.

The group is pushing for changes that would give these vets a second chance and allow them to stay in the U.S. and receive VA benefits after they’ve served time for any mistakes they’ve made.

There are an estimated 300 deported vets living across the border.