ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Public Art Division is inviting people to join them on a free self guided bike tour.

The tour features more than 50 pieces of art from downtown to Tingley beach, Old Town and more.

Cyclists will start at the convention center on the east side of Third Street.

A table is set up Sunday with maps and other guild tools from 10 a.m. until noon.

There are different tours, including a shorter three-mile-loop to a 12-mile one.