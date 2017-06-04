Jordan Byrd places 2nd in Elite Boys 100 meter race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Great Southwest Track and Field Meet wrapped on Saturday night at UNM Track and Field Complex. Some of the region’s best track athletes were in attendance, and representing New Mexico in the 100 Meter Boys Elite Race was Manzano junior Jordan Byrd.

Byrd hasn’t had much success at this meet in the past, but he looked good on Saturday afternoon. It would be a close race, almost a three-way tie, but Byrd would place second with a time of 10.47, just .04 seconds off of the leader.

“It feels good, you know I have been running in this since I was in eighth grade. So, came in second to last in the last one, and second to last again. So, it felt good to get second,” said Jordan Byrd.