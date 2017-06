ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes lost to Sacramento on Sunday 5-4 in 10 innings. The River Cats take the series winning 3 straight against the Topes. Albuquerque’s record is now back to .500 on the season at 28-28.

They will look to rebound at home as they start a 4 game home stand with El Paso starting on Monday. Game 1 will be at 7:05 pm.