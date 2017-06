ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was Star Wars Night at Isotopes Park, but the force would not be with the Isotopes pitching staff. Sacramento pelted five home runs in this game and out hit the Isotopes 16-6. Albuquerque loses their second straight 13-1 on Saturday.

The Topes are now 28-27 on the season and will look to split their series with the River Cats on Sunday in the series finale. Game time at the park will be 6:05 pm.