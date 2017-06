ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Harvey Park is a Clovis, NM, native that is currently 7-1 in his professional MMA career. The 31-year-old is riding a 5 fight win streak coming into this main event bout on June 10th at Buffalo Thunder. Park will take on (7-2) Jackson Wink trained, Corvo Amorim.

Jackson’s MMA Series 22 is going down June 10th at Buffalo Thunder, fights start at 7pm, to find out more on ticketing go to this LINK. https://www.facebook.com/Jacksonsmmaseries/