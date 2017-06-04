Family of teen crushed by a dump truck wants answers

MORA, N.M. (KRQE) – A freak accident involving a dump truck that left a Mora teen dead has family members questioning how it could have happened.

He was Nazareth Lara by birth, but most people around town knew him as ‘Nazzy.’

“He was such a compassionate and loving person,” Nazareth’s cousin, Henrietta Maestas said.

On Wednesday, Nazareth’s family received the worst call imaginable.

The 15-year-old was involved in an accident at work. The soon-to-be sophomore in high school was doing what most teens do, earning money by working jobs around town. One of those gigs was at Olivas Trucking in Mora.

“His day at work should have never ended like this,” Maestas said.

His family wants answers. Their biggest question: how could a 13-ton dump truck roll over on Nazzy.

“We don’t know the particulars obviously because it is an ongoing investigation so the information we have as a family is very minimal at this time,” Maestas said.

State Police are now investigating.

Family said Nazzy was active in his community. He loved spending time with friends and family and just like a lot of small town kids he found his hobbies in his natural surroundings.

“If he was outdoors he loved it. that was his place. he really loved to be outdoors, whether it was fishing with his grandpa, if it was hunting with his cousins or going fishing, that is really where he wanted to be,” Maestas said.

A cross with antlers marks Nazzy’s final resting place. He’s remembered as a kindhearted young man. Mora residents said Nazzy was a hard worker and very respectful.

A candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance for him Sunday night at 7 at Cleveland Rio de La Casa in Cleveland, N.M.

Funeral services will be in Monday.