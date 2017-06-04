Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Warming temperatures and fewer storms are ahead for New Mexico this afternoon. Drier air is continuing to move into New Mexico and these conditions will help temperatures climb to warmer than average highs for this time of the year.

Albuquerque will likely reach 90° for the first time this year tomorrow, which past the average first 90° day of May 27th! Temps will hover around 90° each afternoon this week in Albuquerque.

A cold front then moves into northeast New Mexico by Tuesday evening. This front will act as a trigger for scattered storms across the central mountain chain and Eastern Plains for mid-week.