Albuquerque record store to close after more than 30 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 32 years, an Albuquerque record store is closing its doors for good.

The owner says the boom in online sales has hit them hard, and customers say Albuquerque is losing a little piece of history.

“It’s a very sad day…when they close,” customer Vince Guillen said. “I’ve been a customer of the Stange’s here at Krazy Kat since they opened the door 32 years ago.”

It opened in 1983. More than three decades later, Krazy Kat is bidding farewell.

Owner, Edward Stange says it’s been quite the ride.

“The 90’s were very good years for us,” Stange said.

Krazy Kat’s early years were spent on Central. Then at a new location on Eubank and Constitution for the last eight years.

“And that was before Amazon and downloading the music,” Stange said.

He adds, the Internet dramatically changed the way people get their music. Yet ironically, Amazon sales on the side have kept his store alive.

“Because I haven’t made money here in probably three years,” he said.

In just weeks, Stange will greet his final customers.

“I have mixed emotions,” he said.

He says the people who frequent his store have been the best part of last 30 years.

“I love my customers and I’ve enjoyed it, all this time,” he said.

“They’re wonderful people, wonderful store and it just breaks my heart that they’re closing,” said Guillen.

“Well the great thing about Krazy Kat is you never knew when you walked in and looked around what you were going to find,” explained customer John Ballard.

Long time customers say Albuquerque is losing something special.

“I’m holding a Glen Campbell record here, you can’t do that on the internet,” Guillen said.

“I think they’re losing a bit of history,” Ballard explained.

Krazy Kat will close June 24th.

They’ll continue to sell at local markets and online.