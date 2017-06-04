Albuquerque police: Jealous boyfriend stabbed girlfriend’s neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a jealous boyfriend is to blame for a stabbing.

Sean McNair was arrested Saturday. Police say they’ve been looking for him since early May.

McNair is accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s neighbor at her apartment complex.

A criminal complaint says the girlfriend accused the victim of flirting with her, so McNair came at him with a pocket knife.

McNair faced a judge Sunday morning.

“I’m concerned about McNair’s criminal history, including the six failures to appear, the fact that there’s a pending misdemeanor case right now, that there was a felony in Oklahoma in 2016,” the judge said.

McNair needs $10,000 to get out of jail.