Las Cruces Police seek help locating missing elderly man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing.

Police say his health might put him in danger.

Donald Fonte was last seen at his home on Majestic Terrance Drive near South Telshor, at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say he told his wife that he was going a nearby dog park on N. Hermosa St.

Fonte might be driving a red Toyota 4-Runner with Louisiana License plates ZKT753.

Police say he likely has his orange and white dog with him.

He was last seen wearing a hat with UCLA lettering, an olive-colored long-sleeve shirt and green pants. Fonte also commonly wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.