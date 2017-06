ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say two people are dead after a shooting late Friday night.

APD says around 11 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in a parking lot near Montgomery and Carlisle.

They say they found one person dead and another person with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid but police say that man also died from his injuries.

Police say they don’t have anyone in custody.

The investigation shut down the intersection overnight.