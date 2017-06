ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man wanted in a shooting has now been arrested.

The 24-year-old Tyler Mazac was booked into jail Friday night.

He has been on the run for several days and is accused of shooting another man on North Maple Street late last month.

The 33-year-old victim did survive the shooting.

Mazac has been charged with aggravated battery, and for having marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.