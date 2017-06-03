New Mexico seeking info as it updates state railway plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico transportation officials are developing an online survey for people to weigh in as they work on updating the state’s railway plan.

A contractor was recently chosen to complete the update, which will address the current state of New Mexico’s rail system, develop a strategy for the future and identify any projects and funding that will support the vision.

Work on the plan is expected to take about 18 months.

As part of the process, the online survey will be geared toward gathering information about railroad issues that are important to the state.

The previous State Rail Plan was completed in 2014. States are required to update their plans every four years.

