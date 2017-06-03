Man arrested, family of victim in Northeast Heights shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting in Northeast Albuquerque left two young men dead.

Albuquerque Police said 24-year-old Anthony Kapinski was arrested Saturday for the murders of Paul Francia and Jordan Mucher.

Mucher’s mother tells News 13 her son didn’t deserve to die.

“Now I don’t know who’s going to raise my grand daughter. My grand daughter lost her dad,” Jeanine Iverson, om of the 21-year-old, said.

APD said an officer heard several shots fired at a church parking lot near Montgomery and Carlisle at around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started when Mucher and Francia confronted Kapinski about some car parts he had stolen from them in the past. That’s when a fight broke out.

When police got to the scene, the found one person dead and another clinging to life. The second victim died soon after.

Iverson said her son was just weeks away from being a father.

Now she wants the person responsible for her son’s death to be held accountable.

“I need help getting justice for my son, because this guy needs to go to prison. I don’t want somebody else’s life to be taken by this guy,” she said.

Kapinski was arrested late Saturday, charged with two open counts of murder.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the mother of Mucher’s unborn child. So far, a few hundred dollars have been raised.

Iverson said the baby is due to arrive July 11.

Kapinski is no stranger to getting in trouble. His arrests range from unlawful drag racing to battery, but News 13 could not find a case in which he was convicted.