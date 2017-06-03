Jail guard arrested after smuggling drugs and food to inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jail guard has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs to inmates.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Chavez snuck meth, marijuana and tobacco into the Roosevelt County jail while on the job.

Chavez is also accused of bringing inmates outside meals and coffee.

The sheriff’s office says another jail guard is suspecting of doing the same but no other arrests have been made at this time.

Currently Chavez is in the Curry County jail and needs $500 to bond out.