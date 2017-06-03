Hypothetical poll shows Pearce and Grisham to be neck-and-neck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A poll showing a hypothetical governor’s race between New Mexico Representatives Steve Pearce and Michelle Lujan Grisham has them neck-and-neck.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Congressman Pearce, who is a Republican, commissioned the poll.

At this time Pearce has not yet announced whether he’ll run to replace Governor Susana Martinez in 2018.

Congresswoman Lujan Grisham is the early Democratic front-runner in that race.

The poll excluded other candidates but showed Lujan Grisham at 47 percent with a slight lead over Pearce who had a 43 percent.