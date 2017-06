ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Crews are still responding to a fire in the Sacramento Mountains that started Friday.

Forest Service firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire is approximately 12 miles southwest of Weed New Mexico, in the vicinity of Monument Canyon in the Sacramento Mountains.

Firefighters have identified the cause of the fire to be lightning.

Currently, the fire is not contained.

KRQE will provide updates when they become available.