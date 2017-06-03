Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Storm chances return this afternoon to the mountains of New Mexico and the Eastern Plains. High temperatures will once again be cooler than average for this time of the year to start the weekend.

The storms will develop after lunchtime today and they’ll continue into the early evening. Like the past few afternoons, storms will not be widespread, but rather hit and miss across parts of the state this afternoon.

Drier air starts to move in on Sunday. This drier air will help temperatures start to warm back up to seasonal highs tomorrow. Most of the state will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with breezy conditions.

Temperatures then heat up into the 90s for the first time this year in Albuquerque potentially on Monday. After a drier start to the week, moisture makes a quick return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The central mountain chain and Eastern Plains will see the best chance for storms by mid-week.