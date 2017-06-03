Burglar illegally bonds friend out, takes police on high-speed chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a burglar who illegally bonded his buddy out of jail took law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Willis broke into a home and took someone’s temporary paper driver’s license, then used that license to bond a friend out of jail.

Willis again used the paper license, to rent a Volvo.

Deputies were able to track the Volvo via GPS and when they found it, Willis took them on a chase in the South Valley.

Eventually, Willis was caught after deputies used a pit maneuver near the Albuquerque International Sunport.

He appeared in court Saturday morning, where his lengthy criminal history was discussed.

Willis is being held without bond.