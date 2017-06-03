Albuquerque man on probation arrested for torturing dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is already on probation after he was arrested for torturing a dog.
APD says they got a call about a dog yelping in agony late Thursday night in an alley near Lead and University.
Officers arrived on scene and say they found Shaun Anaya punching a small dog in the trunk of a car.
The dog was found covered in blood but did not die.
Police also found feces and a power saw in the car.
Anaya claimed he was taking the dog to the vet but police didn’t buy it.
Anaya was in court this morning and is on a probation violation hold.
He needs $500 to get out of jail.