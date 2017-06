ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque little leaguers got a chance to play like the pros with some help from the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The Topes brought the ballpark experience to a Roadrunner Little League game Saturday morning, including an announcer.

Orbit was even there to offer a little attitude.

The team’s coach says having the Topes there really inspired the kids to shine.

The event is part of a national series called “Play Ball” which sponsored by Major League Baseball.