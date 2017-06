ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Final day of Beer Week offers one local brewery the opportunity to highlight local vendors while attendees relax in a Bier Garten.

Rio Bravo Brewery is hosting one last fun-filled day of beer week. With food, music, yoga, and many local vendors throughout the Bier Garten, it’s a perfect way to enjoy what NM has to offer while having a fun and relaxing Sunday. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

