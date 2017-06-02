Volunteers needed to clean and restore open space for National Trails Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This local event offers an opportunity to give back to the community and help preserve treasured recreational resources.

The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is holding two events on June 3, at 9:00 a.m., in honor of National Trails Day. Volunteers are still needed for a clean-up event that helps restore and maintain recreational trails and open space areas in our community. Water and snacks will be provided. Volunteers are advised to bring a hat, sunscreen and gloves.

To register or find out more about the open space clean-up programs, visit the ABQ Parks and Rec website.