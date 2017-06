SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Highway 84/285 is closed southbound near the Tesuque exit because of semi-truck fire.

They say traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

At this point it’s unclear how long the closure will remain in effect.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.