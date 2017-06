ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trail date is set for a man accused of driving high and causing a deadly crash.

Video of that night shows Robert Bosanko’s attempt to drive between two stopped cars on Coors and Montano.

The crash killed Michael Nwora a longtime worker at a nearby Dominos.

Bosanko told police he was high on LSD.

In the lapel video, he showed no signs of remorse after the deadly crash.

Bosanko’s trial for homicide by vehicle is scheduled for July of next year.