Town follows Albuquerque police’s lead on misdemeanor offenses

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police department is following the Albuquerque Police Department’s lead when it comes to handling misdemeanors.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, an ordinance has been approved by the town of Hagerman allowing police officers to issue citations for certain minor offenses rather than having the suspects appear in court.

Fines would range from $25 all the way up to $450. The new law is expected to take effect June 9.

Last month, APD Chief Gorden Eden sent a letter to his officers to do the same thing. The move received some backlash with some saying it weakens public safety. Officers say it allows them more time to deal with more serious crimes.