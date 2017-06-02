Town follows Albuquerque police’s lead on misdemeanor offenses

By Published:
police lights

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police department is following the Albuquerque Police Department’s lead when it comes to handling misdemeanors.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, an ordinance has been approved by the town of Hagerman allowing police officers to issue citations for certain minor offenses rather than having the suspects appear in court.

Fines would range from $25 all the way up to $450. The new law is expected to take effect June 9.

Last month, APD Chief Gorden Eden sent a letter to his officers to do the same thing. The move received some backlash with some saying it weakens public safety. Officers say it allows them more time to deal with more serious crimes.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s