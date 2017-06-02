Suspect in multi-state crime spree waives preliminary hearing

(KRQE) – The man arrested for a multi-state crime spree that included New Mexico waived his preliminary hearing in a Kansas court Friday.

Alex Deaton is accused of strangling his girlfriend then stealing her car and shooting a jogger and another woman at a Mississippi church. He then allegedly carjacked an Albuquerque couple near a trail in the Foothills and shot the man.

Police say he went on to Kansas where he shot a convenience store clerk. He was caught soon after.

He’s likely to face trial first in Mississippi.

The judge in Kansas scheduled his arraignment there for next month.

The family of the clerk who was shot was in court and says he’s back at work and slowly recovering.