Summer reading program offers prizes, activities, and a Magician

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nothing says summer fun like an 8-week reading program…especially when it includes magicians.

Albuquerque’s Public Library is kicking off an 8-week Summer Reading Program on June 3 for readers of all ages. The program offers weekly prizes for meeting individual reading goals, hands-on activities for Tweens & Teens, a special concert and lecture series for our grown-up participants, and over a hundred interactive performances for kids and families of all ages. Admission is free.

The Public Library’s Summer Reading Program runs from June 3 to July 29, at 17 branch library locations all over the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program, visit the ABQ Public Library website.