State puts furlough plans aside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State employees can breathe a little easier Friday morning, at least for now.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a spokesman for Governor Susana Martinez says unpaid furlough days for state workers will not be ordered before the end of this month.

The idea of furlough had been floated around by Martinez if no additional funding was provided by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Around $80 million for the state’s cash reserves was approved during the special session earlier this week.