State puts furlough plans aside

By Published: Updated:
New Mexico roundhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State employees can breathe a little easier Friday morning, at least for now.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a spokesman for Governor Susana Martinez says unpaid furlough days for state workers will not be ordered before the end of this month.

The idea of furlough had been floated around by Martinez if no additional funding was provided by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Around $80 million for the state’s cash reserves was approved during the special session earlier this week.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s