Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Albuquerque man.

Police say 62-year-old Michael Dozier was last seen at Sandia Ridge Nursing Home in northeast Albuquerque.

Dozier is described an African American man who is 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black/grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Police say Dozier is a stroke victim and cannot speak, but can use a pen and paper to ask for help. His left side is weak and he may be using a cane.

According to police, Dozier also has mental issues that require assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque police.