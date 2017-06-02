Paul Krebs UNM’s VP of Athletics announces retirement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Krebs the Vice President of Athletics at the University of New Mexico has announced that he is retiring.

His retirement will be effective June 30, 2017, ending his 11-year tenure with the Lobos.

Krebs requested approval to retire in a letter to acting UNM President Chaouki Abdallah.

Dear President Abdallah: I am writing to request your approval to retire from the University of New Mexico effective June 30, 2017. My intent is to utilize a portion of my leave for the remainder of this month. As you know, I have been planning to retire for some time but delayed my departure at your request to help ensure a smooth Athletic Department leadership transition; however, I believe my retirement at this time is in my best interest and the University’s. It has been my honor to serve the University for more than 11 years. I have had the privilege of working with great coaches and staff during my ten ure. Even more important, I am proud of our student-athletes- their character, how they have performed in the classroom, and how they have represented our University on the playing field and in the community. The list of accomplishments achieved by our Athletic Department is indeed impressive: 57 Mountain West Conference Championships

34 Mountain West Conference Championships in a four-yea r period, the best run in both UNM and Mountain West Conference history

I Team NCAA National Championship

12 Individ ual NCAA National Champions

82 conference “of-the-year” student-athletes (player, newcomer, freshman, and individual sports)

43 Academic All-Americans

3.00 or better average GPA for Lobo student-athletes in the last 17 semesters and in 27 of the last 28 semesters

Highest student-athlete graduation rates in the history of the University, consistently higher than overall student body rates

On average, over 6,000 hours of community service performed annually by our student-athletes

Over $85 million in facility construction and renovation projects including construction of an indoor practice facility; renovations to the Pit; creation of a new Student-Athlete Success Center; renovations to the Track, Soccer, and Softball facilities; construction of the McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium; construction of the Golf Practice Facility; construction of the R. D. and Joan Dale Hubbard Baseball Clubhouse; improvements to Santa Ana Star Baseball Field; renovations to the Football weight room; renovations to the U.S. Bank Football Club; and upgrades to Branch Field and University Stadium Recently secured the largest naming gift in the history ofUNM Athletics for Dreamstyle Arena and Dreamstyle Stadium. During the first 10 years of my administration we averaged $9.8 million a year in funds raised through the Foundation, for a total of $98 million. What that means is this: We averaged $26,850 per day in funds raised, every day, 365 days a year-for 10 years.

We averaged $187,945 per week in funds raised, every week, 52 weeks a year-for 10 years. The current year’s fundraising totals will be even higher-exceeding $13 million for the year. My team in Athletics is justifiably proud of these incredible numbers and what they mean to the University, Athletics, our coaches, and most important, our student-athletes. I love this University and its athletic programs. I appreciate the support of the leadership of the University; we have had a strong personal and professional working relationship over these last 11 years. My work at the University has been dedicated to making things better for UNM Athletics and UNM student-athletes, and just as important, to protecting the integrity of the University and its relationships with donors and supporters of our athletic program. Together we have built an athletic program that is known for winning championships, having outstanding facilities and supportive fans, and most important, graduating student­ athletes at record levels. Thank you for the opportunity to serve a great University. Go Lobos!

Krebs was recently the subject of a Larry Barker investigation after the Athletic Department used public money to pick up the tab for university execs to attend a golf trip in Scotland. Now, state officials are looking into the trip.

The Attorney General’s issued the following statement after Krebs’ announcement to retire.

“While I am pleased that Mr. Krebs resigned from UNM Athletics, our investigation of this matter is ongoing. Even if a public official leaves office, they can still face legal consequences for actions they took while in office.”

