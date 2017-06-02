On The Big Screen: Movies on the Plaza

Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza is home to great events for the entire family all summer long. Although there is construction, Civic Plaza is open for business. One of the big attractions includes the premiere of Movies on the Plaza.

Some other events scheduled for the summer include:

ABQ Food Fridays – all summer through September

Movies on the Plaza – Wednesdays in June, then Fridays through September

Yoga on the Plaza – every Tuesday (11 a.m. and noon)

Mariachi Showcase Concert – July 14

ABQ Kids Rock Fest – August 5

For more information on these events, visit the Civic Plaza’s website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living