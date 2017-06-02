New Mexico prison population rises, while other states see a decline

By Published:
jail cell bars,

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While most states are putting fewer people behind bars the number of New Mexicans locked up is on the rise.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican from 2010 to 2015, the number of people in New Mexico jails grew by six percent, while 38 other states actually cut their prison populations.

Eleven others like New Mexico increased their jail populations.

Also, the rate of violent crime rose 12 percent during that time period and property crime increased by 8 percent.

The overall homicides decreased by nearly 18 percent.

