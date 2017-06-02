New Mexico Boy Scout delivers chemo care bags to patients for project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A young man’s mission to help others has reached a milestone.

KRQE News 13 first brought you his story close to a year and a half ago. A boy scout seeking the organization’s highest rank wanted to give back by preparing care packages for cancer patients.

Chase Fox had trouble trying to secure enough money to finish his Eagle Scout project– chemo care bags for those undergoing cancer treatment. Last summer, he completed his fundraising and recently handed out the bags.

“They loved the contents, they loved the idea, they loved the motive behind it. They were just in love with the whole idea of it,” said Fox.

When KRQE News 13 first interviewed Chase, he was just kicking off his Eagle Scout project. The project is a requirement to earn the Boy Scout’s highest honor.

He chose to memorialize his two grandparents who died from cancer by creating care packages for cancer patients.

“It was a brilliant idea,” said Paul Sanchez-Hindi. “We really appreciate that Chase reached out to us.”

Sanchez-Hindi is Executive Director of the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation. He says many of their patients don’t feel well when they come in. Chemotherapy maybe an effective treatment for many battling the deadly disease, but it can also bring fatigue, nausea and weight loss.

That’s where blankets, coloring books and other thoughtful items to bring these people comfort, come in.

Chase raised enough money to create more than 120 bags for patients and handed out most of them a couple weeks back.

Because of patient privacy, KRQE News 13 couldn’t be there for the distribution, but both Chase and Paul agree, the response was overwhelming. In fact, Paul hopes to continue the initiative for patients at the center.

Chase hopes to earn his Eagle Scout this year.