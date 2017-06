ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the mayor recognized a 12-year-old boy for the work he has done helping people struggling with homelessness.

Diego Sy is this week’s Good Samaritan. He started his own nonprofit organization called Diego’s World last summer.

He makes kits filled with everyday supplies that he passes out to the homeless.

He has helped more than 300 people so far.